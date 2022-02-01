iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,205 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

