iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,993 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.18. 1,517,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,642,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.09 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.