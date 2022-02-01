iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

IJJ opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $87.39 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

