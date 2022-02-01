iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. HAP Trading LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

