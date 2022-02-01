Iteris (ITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Iteris has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.48 million, a PE ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Iteris by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Iteris by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 1,234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Iteris by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

