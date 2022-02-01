IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in January

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,700 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 1,655,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.5 days.

OTCMKTS IWGFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128. IWG has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

About IWG

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

