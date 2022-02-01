IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in January

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,700 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 1,655,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.5 days.
OTCMKTS IWGFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128. IWG has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.
