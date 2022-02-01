Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.640-$4.730 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

