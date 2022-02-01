Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.640-$4.730 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JKHY opened at $167.81 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

