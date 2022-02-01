James North Purchases 4,355 Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Stock

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) insider James North purchased 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £10,800.40 ($14,520.57).

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.25) on Tuesday. Ferrexpo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 223.89 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 287.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 340.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1.82.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

FXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 390 ($5.24).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.