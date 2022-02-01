Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €170.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($267.42) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €253.29 ($284.59).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €183.32 ($205.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €180.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €191.49. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €155.20 ($174.38) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.