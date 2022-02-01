Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the natural resource company will earn $5.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,707 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 42,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 136,329 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,171 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 47,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

