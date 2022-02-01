Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Polymetal International plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.13.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUCOY. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $14.40 on Monday. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

