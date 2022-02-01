Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $6.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

RHI stock opened at $113.26 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

