Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

ADC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $65.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,435,000 after purchasing an additional 282,814 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

