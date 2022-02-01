Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Danaher Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaher in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

NYSE DHR opened at $285.79 on Monday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $204.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,858 shares of company stock valued at $125,552,184. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

