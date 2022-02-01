Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KBC Group NV’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for KBC Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the company will earn $4.42 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($91.01) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($78.65) to €74.00 ($83.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($67.42) to €65.00 ($73.03) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

KBC Group stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.43. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $2.0145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

