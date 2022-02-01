Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

Methanex stock opened at C$57.83 on Tuesday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.29.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

