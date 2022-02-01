Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 6.25% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCTCF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 9,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

