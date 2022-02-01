John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 157,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,125. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

