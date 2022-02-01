John Madden Acquires 100,000 Shares of Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO) Stock

Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO) insider John Madden acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$26,400.00 ($18,723.40).

About Akora Resources

Akora Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of iron ore projects in Madagascar. Its flagship project is the Bekisopa property that consists of three granted research permits and one granted small scale mining permit covering 93.5 square kilometers located in south central Madagascar.

