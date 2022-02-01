Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Southern by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $32,415,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 27.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

