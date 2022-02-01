Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 852 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,965 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

