Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.62.

PYPL stock opened at $171.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.08 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

