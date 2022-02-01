Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.