Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,481 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

