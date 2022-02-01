Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 8,150 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

