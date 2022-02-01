Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USPH opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

