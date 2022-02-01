JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €235.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($267.42) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €253.29 ($284.59).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €183.32 ($205.98) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. Volkswagen has a one year low of €155.20 ($174.38) and a one year high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €180.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

