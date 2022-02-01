JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JDIV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JDIV opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.