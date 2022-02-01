Jump Financial LLC Cuts Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iRhythm Technologies worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 97.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after buying an additional 63,605 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after buying an additional 212,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

IRTC stock opened at $124.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $201.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

