Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $232.63 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $229.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.53, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,696 shares of company stock worth $59,632,672 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.