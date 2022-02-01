Jump Financial LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 259.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,035,000 after buying an additional 645,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,202,000 after buying an additional 355,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after buying an additional 677,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.