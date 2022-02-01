Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.34 Million in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 367,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of OPKO Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,732,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,716,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after purchasing an additional 255,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OPKO Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,567,000 after acquiring an additional 724,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

