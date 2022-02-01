Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

GPN opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average is $151.49. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.