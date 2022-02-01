Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

