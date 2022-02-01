Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS JGHHY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $11.45.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.