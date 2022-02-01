Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,220 shares of company stock worth $1,347,817. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

