Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,061,500 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 1,325,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.3 days.

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,642. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHOTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kahoot! ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

