Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Sold by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure comprises approximately 0.6% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000.

Shares of KMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

