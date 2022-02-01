Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,862 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,199,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,862 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Amphenol worth $161,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

NYSE APH opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

