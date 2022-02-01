Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $81,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $427.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

