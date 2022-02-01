Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $53.71 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Dolby Laboratories worth $53,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of DLB opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264 over the last three months. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

