Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $61.85 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $61,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,472.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,551.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,516.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

