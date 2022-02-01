Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 13.12% of National Research worth $140,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of National Research during the second quarter valued at $1,062,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 63.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Research alerts:

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $5,034,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 249,652 shares of company stock worth $10,995,396 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRC opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.