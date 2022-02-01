Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 338,131 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,389,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,131 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.95% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $110,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 2.29. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.