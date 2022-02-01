KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 14,573.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 342.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 264.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $347,000.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.