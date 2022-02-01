KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE opened at $21.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. KE has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.