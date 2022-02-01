Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 124,595 shares.The stock last traded at $46.37 and had previously closed at $42.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 15,967 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $669,815.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,406 shares of company stock worth $3,660,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

