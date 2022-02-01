Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 175,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,619 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

