Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $28,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 85.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $168.82 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

